This Announcement Video About The Future Of Netflix's The Gentlemen Is Absolutely Genius

Theo James in The Gentlemen Netflix

When it comes to exciting announcements, this new one from Netflix is going to take some beating.

Earlier this year, the streaming giant had huge success with its original series The Gentlemen, inspired by the Guy Ritchie film of the same name.

Since the show’s debut in March, it’s become one of the service’s biggest new shows of 2024, leading many to ponder whether or not it’d be getting a second season.

And fans finally have an answer.

This week, Netflix erected a huge billboard for The Gentlemen in London, with an enormous joint obscuring the full message.

As this burned down, the message “roll on season 2” was eventually revealed, confirming the gangster drama about a burgeoning weed empire would be back for new episodes on Netflix.

We could still be in for a bit of a wait, though, with the platform revealing that filming is due to get underway next year.

Although it’s set in the same universe as Guy Ritchie’s film The Gentlemen, the TV off-shoot introduces a new batch of characters, played by cast members including Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone and Vinnie Jones, a frequent collaborator of the British filmmaker’s.

Also in the cast are Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Freddie Fox and Daniel Ings, who famously spent much of the action dressed in an enormous chicken suit.