Netflix Has Just Announced Its Decision About The Future Of Supacell

Netflix has made an announcement about the future of Supacell.

The British superhero series centres around a group of young people in London who are united when they all slowly begin to develop powers.

After winning rave reviews from critics, the show also proved hugely popular with Netflix users, prompting plenty of speculation about whether it would be renewed.

Well, the wait is finally over, with the streaming giant confirming on Tuesday afternoon that a new batch of episodes is officially in the works.

“It’s official: Supacell will return for Season 2,” a post on Netflix UK’s X account revealed, alongside a poster teasing that the second run will be known as Supacell 2, following in the footsteps of other shows like Stranger Things and the upcoming season of Squid Game.

It’s official: Supacell will return for Season 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LrhytlUcgJ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 13, 2024

Supacell boasts an impressive cast of primarily Black-British actors, including former Doctor Who star Tosin Cole and Bafta nominee Adelayo Adedayo, alongside Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa and Calvin Demba.

The show also features Eddie Marsan as the leader of an organisation which aims to hunt down and control the so-called “supers”.

Meanwhile, Supacell creator Rapman admitted to Netflix’s media outlet Tudum he’s “always had” the show mapped out until season three.

“I know how season two ends,” he claimed before the first batch of episodes had even begun streaming. “I’ve got stuff planned for this story. I’ve had this in my head for years, so I’m ready to go.”

Following the news the show had been renewed, the cast also appeared in a clip celebrating the return of Supacell in a video posted on Netflix’s account:

