7 Reasons Netflix's Supacell Needs To Be Your Next Binge-Watch (If You Still Haven't Seen It)

If you’re stuck endlessly scrolling through Netflix for a new show to watch, Supacell might just be one to put at the top of your list.
The new south London-based superhero sci-fi from rapper and filmmaker Rapman centres around five otherwise average people, who suddenly develop superpowers.
Starring Doctor Who’s Tosin Cole with a cast that also features The Responder’s Adelayo Adedayo and Boarders’ Josh Tedeku, the show has already received huge acclaim from critics and audiences alike.
Here’s why it might just be your new favourite show…
It was the most watched show on Netflix earlier this month
The people have spoken. Not only was Supacell the number one TV show on Netflix UK last week, it was also the most-watched show on the streamer in the second week of July, as reported by Variety.
The reviews are really good
It’s always encouraging when fellow TV lovers are in agreement about an anticipated new show.
The Guardian celebrated Supacell for being an “absolute riot”, while Variety said the new show was a “bold and daring drama”.
It has also been praised for breathing new life into the classic superhero genre. Empire described it as “a defibrillator of a show helping to bring an increasingly spluttering genre back to life”, and Screen Rant hailed it an “incredible first chapter in an original superhero story”.
And it’s not just the critics that are praising it
Viewers have also been vocal about their love for Supacell online.
Award-winning rapper Skepta shared his own five-star review on X, writing: “Supacell is amazing. I’m watching the season a 2nd time to catch the nuances and references I missed and I’m still amazed. Rapman is one of them for sure.”
…and now people want a season two
Unsurprisingly, Supacell has gone down so well that people are already calling for a season two immediately.
While season two has not yet been confirmed, Rapman told The Hollywood Reporter that he already has a plot in mind if Netflix decide they want more.
It’s drawing comparisons to some absolute classic shows
If the concept of Supacell sounds a little familiar to you, that’s because, well, it is. The Guardian wrote that Supacell seems to “share DNA” with Misfits – even going so far as to set some scenes in the same Thamesmead estate where the Channel 4 classic was filmed.
The Telegraph also wrote in their review that Supacell “combines Top Boy and Misfits”, and The Evening Standard agreed it was “less MCU and more Top Boy by way of Misfits”.
In an interview with Empire, creator Rapman also said that Heroes was a “massive inspiration”.
The iconic London setting
It’s fair to say we don’t always get to watch the most realistic depictions of the English capital on the small screen, but Supacell takes place in locations around London including Lewisham, Peckham, Clapham, Camberwell and Brixton.
As Empire wrote in their review: “It’s genuinely homegrown, a tribute to creator and writer Rapman’s roots and life experience, and that pays off in practically every shot.
The soundtrack is, in a word, stellar
From Ghetts, Digga D (both of whom make their acting debuts in the show) and Giggs to Rapman himself, the amazing soundtrack is integral in making Supacell such a thrilling watch.
And the best part is, once you’ve finished bingeing the show, the official soundtrack is available to stream on all the usual platforms.
Supacell is available to watch on Netflix now.