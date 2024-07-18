7 Reasons Netflix's Supacell Needs To Be Your Next Binge-Watch (If You Still Haven't Seen It)

The cast of Netflix's latest hit show Supacell Olly Courtney/Netflix

If you’re stuck endlessly scrolling through Netflix for a new show to watch, Supacell might just be one to put at the top of your list.

The new south London-based superhero sci-fi from rapper and filmmaker Rapman centres around five otherwise average people, who suddenly develop superpowers.

Starring Doctor Who’s Tosin Cole with a cast that also features The Responder’s Adelayo Adedayo and Boarders’ Josh Tedeku, the show has already received huge acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Here’s why it might just be your new favourite show…

It was the most watched show on Netflix earlier this month

The people have spoken. Not only was Supacell the number one TV show on Netflix UK last week, it was also the most-watched show on the streamer in the second week of July, as reported by Variety.

The reviews are really good

It’s always encouraging when fellow TV lovers are in agreement about an anticipated new show.

The Guardian celebrated Supacell for being an “absolute riot”, while Variety said the new show was a “bold and daring drama”.

It has also been praised for breathing new life into the classic superhero genre. Empire described it as “a defibrillator of a show helping to bring an increasingly spluttering genre back to life”, and Screen Rant hailed it an “incredible first chapter in an original superhero story”.

Supacell has been hovering around the top of Netflix's most-watched list since it debuted earlier this month Netflix

And it’s not just the critics that are praising it

Viewers have also been vocal about their love for Supacell online.

Award-winning rapper Skepta shared his own five-star review on X, writing: “Supacell is amazing. I’m watching the season a 2nd time to catch the nuances and references I missed and I’m still amazed. Rapman is one of them for sure.”

Supacell is amazing. I’m watching the season a 2nd time to catch the nuances and references I missed and I’m still amazed. Rapman is one of them for sure ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Big Smoke - (@Skepta) July 11, 2024

Yooooo #Supacell is amazing. We have such amazing talent in the uk. — OLONI BABY 💋 (@Oloni) June 29, 2024

Supacell is pretty amazing! #Supacell



Currently having a watch party with the siblings. #ThamesmeadEast and our signature blocks and architecture features 🙌🏾 — Zainab (She/Her) (@ZayZee00) July 13, 2024

This Supacell show is amazing — Zig Buu (@ItsBigZuu) June 28, 2024

On my second watch of Supacell on Netflix. It’s truly genius. Like Top Boy meets Attack the Block meets Heroes. So good! — Robin Thede (@robinthede) July 13, 2024

…and now people want a season two

Unsurprisingly, Supacell has gone down so well that people are already calling for a season two immediately.

I need season 2 of Supacell right noooowwww pic.twitter.com/DL73rndFV4 — Bex 🌺 (@bbygirlx_b) July 14, 2024

Overall —



I’m ready for Season 2 #SupaCell



I was truly fascinated with how they transformed the conversation around a disease that plaques the DNA of the Black community into something heroic and magical is honestly something that brings me to tears. — Eric Ford (@ItsMorphinTime_) July 12, 2024

#Supacell is SO freaking good!!! I need season two NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/Eg0Mdzgyur — Jasmine 🕊🕊 (@twin_fangirl) July 16, 2024

I need a season two ASAP #Supacell these my Avengers fr 😂 pic.twitter.com/UHqlXrCzgC — over a band…and? (@b0mbchell_) July 10, 2024

#Supacell NEEDS a Season 2. I'm not letting it die. Black British People need series like that which let us go wild with our imaginations. I'm hoping this goes well, so many other uncanny Black work will be given the backing needed. — Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu (@TristanFAiduenu) June 30, 2024

If you see hoards of people looking gloomy today it’s because we’ve all finished #Supacell and have to wait for Season 2. 😡 #ImmediateRewatch — JEYMES (@Jeymes) June 29, 2024

Supacell is so good. A real game changer. Bring on season 2 QUICKLY @NetflixUK! — Mabintou Kolley (@mabintou) July 3, 2024

While season two has not yet been confirmed, Rapman told The Hollywood Reporter that he already has a plot in mind if Netflix decide they want more.

It’s drawing comparisons to some absolute classic shows

If the concept of Supacell sounds a little familiar to you, that’s because, well, it is. The Guardian wrote that Supacell seems to “share DNA” with Misfits – even going so far as to set some scenes in the same Thamesmead estate where the Channel 4 classic was filmed.

The Telegraph also wrote in their review that Supacell “combines Top Boy and Misfits”, and The Evening Standard agreed it was “less MCU and more Top Boy by way of Misfits”.

In an interview with Empire, creator Rapman also said that Heroes was a “massive inspiration”.

The iconic London setting

It’s fair to say we don’t always get to watch the most realistic depictions of the English capital on the small screen, but Supacell takes place in locations around London including Lewisham, Peckham, Clapham, Camberwell and Brixton.

As Empire wrote in their review: “It’s genuinely homegrown, a tribute to creator and writer Rapman’s roots and life experience, and that pays off in practically every shot.

The soundtrack is, in a word, stellar

From Ghetts, Digga D (both of whom make their acting debuts in the show) and Giggs to Rapman himself, the amazing soundtrack is integral in making Supacell such a thrilling watch.

And the best part is, once you’ve finished bingeing the show, the official soundtrack is available to stream on all the usual platforms.