Netflix Has Finally Made An Announcement About The Future Of 3 Body Problem

The cast of Netflix's 3 Body Problem Netflix

Netflix has announced that a decision has been reached about the future of 3 Body Problem.

The sci-fi drama began streaming in March, and quickly rose to the top of Netflix’s most-watched list.

As word about the show began to spread, and people binged through its initial eight episodes, speculation began about whether a second series would be produced.

Advertisement

Well, on Wednesday evening, it was confirmed that 3 Body Problem had been renewed.

3 Body Problem has been renewed!



“We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!” —… pic.twitter.com/8pSLJF1gru — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024

Celebrating the news, executive producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo said they were “thrilled” that they would be able to take viewers to the story’s “epic conclusion”.

The hit show was based on the Remembrance Of Earth’s Past novels by Chinese author Liu Cixin, and was brought to life by the David and D.B., in their biggest collaborative effort since Game Of Thrones, as well as screenwriter Alexander, whose past work includes True Blood and The Terror.

“Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us,” they enthused. “Here we go!”

Advertisement

Prior to this announcement, the trio had made no secret of their hopes that Netflix would pick up 3 Body Problem for more episodes, following the show’s streaming success.

As well as its prolific creative team, 3 Body Problem also boasts an impressive cast including Rosalind Chao, Benedict Wong, Game Of Thrones star John Bradley and Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce.