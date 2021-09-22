Nicole Richie Shares The Horrifying Moment She Accidentally Set Her Hair On Fire During Birthday Bash

There were some horrifying scenes at Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday bash after the star accidentally set fire to her own hair.

The celebrations got heated when she was presented with a birthday cake and lent over to blow out the candles.

In a video Nicole shared on Instagram, the reality star’s hair can be seen going up in flames after she got a little too close to the cake.

Her friends in attendance at the outdoor gathering grappled to help her as she let out a shocked scream.

Nicole captioned the video: “Well… so far 40 is (fire emoji).”