Nicole Scherzinger And Thom Evans Announce Engagement With Sweet Proposal Photos

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger in Milan last year Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls singer, who has been in a relationship with her husband-to-be for three years, shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday night (June 27), revealing that “she said yes” after Thom got down on one knee.

She also posted a series of images of her reaction to him popping the question, and them later embracing after she agreed to marry him in a dreamy seaside location.

The couple were showered with messages of congratulations from their celebrity pals, including comedy actor Rebel Wilson, singer Ashlee Simpson, model Naomi Campbell and musician Tamar Braxton.

Fellow Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberley Wyatt also said: “I’m so happy for you! Congratulations to you both!!!”

Nicole and Thom, who laughed off split rumours just a few months ago, first started dating after meeting when he appeared as a contestant on the celebrity version of The X Factor back in October 2019.

Thom competed in the group Try Star, alongside fellow rugby players Ben Foden and Levi Davis, eventually leaving the ITV talent show in fifth place.

Thom and Nicole at a Golden Globes party shortly after they started dating Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Last month, Nicole was among the artists to perform at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle for King Charles III.

She has previously been romantically linked to Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and 311 singer Nick Hexum, who she was once engaged to.

Meanwhile, Thom was previously in a relationship with media personality Kelly Brook, with the pair going their separate ways in 2013.

