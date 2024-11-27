Nigel Farage Admits He Missed Smoking Ban Vote To Present GB News Show

‘The Cromwellians are fully in charge…’@Nigel_Farage explains why he is hosting his GB News show while an important vote takes place in Parliament on smoking and vaping.



Nigel Farage has admitted he missed last night’s smoking ban vote so he could present his show on GB News.

The Reform UK leader - who has denied being paid nearly £100,000 a month by the broadcaster - told viewers he was “better off here debating national issues”.

He appeared on the channel at the same time as MPs voted by 415 to 47 to pass the Tobacco and Vapes Bill at second reading.

Once it becomes law, it will make it illegal for anyone born after 2009 to ever buy tobacco products.

Farage has previously made clear his opposition to the legislation.

In an opening monologue on his show, the Clacton MP said he would “get a lot of stick” for missing the vote.

“Believe you me, the Cromwellians are fully in charge,” he said. “I listened to speaker after speaker saying they would support the legislation. You know the one, the one that Rishi [Sunak] first talked about.

“Anybody born after 2009 won’t be able to buy cigarettes, but a year earlier they will. The reason I’m not voting at 7 o’clock is it’s going to pass with a majority of about 300, I think.

“I think I’m better off here debating national issues on GB News.”

Farage has previously been criticised for the amount of time he has spent in America supporting his friend, president-elect Donald Trump, since the election.