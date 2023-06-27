Nigel Farage Heckled And Booed After Winning TV Award

Nigel Farage attends the TRIC Awards at Grosvenor House. Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Nigel Farage faced jeers after ranting at the “establishment” and “mainstream media” when picking up an award for presenting his GB News show.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader was named “news presenter of the year” at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards – beating TalkTV’s Piers Morgan and Eamonn Holmes, also of GB News, in a public vote.

At the annual award ceremony in London, the 59-year-old faced boos and heckles after taking aim at the industry.

The GB News presenter reportedly said: “GB News set out to be the people’s channel and I’m incredibly proud of that. The establishment media doesn’t always like it – we’re not for them – but this award shows that the people do.”

At the end of the speech, he shouted “I feel very, very sorry for all of you!” as he gave a lecture about measuring TV audiences.

The hostility ramped up from about 3.10 in the clip below.

'Please do keep the abuse coming, because it says a lot more about than it does about me!'



Watch the moment @Nigel_Farage was announced as the winner of the TRIC Award for News Presenter of the Year. pic.twitter.com/D00kgNGj7m — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 27, 2023