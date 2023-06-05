Nigel Farage's 'Desperate' Attempt To Get Paid Subscribers Gets Ripped Apart By Twitter

Nigel Farage is now welcoming paid subscribers Carl Court via Getty Images

Nigel Farage is now offering anyone who pays £5 a month access to “behind the scenes” content – and Twitter just has one question: why?

The Former MEP, prominent Eurosceptic, one-time leader of UKIP and ex-leader of the Brexit Party, has just reinvented himself again, this time as a... content creator.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday evening, he invited his followers to “join my private Twitter Subscribers Club” – for just £5 a month.

He said this would give people access to “monthly win-a-pint with Nigel prizes”, “ask me anything on Twitter spaces” and “exclusive behind-the-scenes content” – as well as “much, much more”.

In an attached minute-long video, seemingly filmed outside a restaurant, Farage said: “Well thank goodness for Elon Musk! Twitter is now genuinely a public space for free and open debate.”

Then he asked viewers to pay him a monthly fee to get access to “things that perhaps should be said in private” and free bottles of “Farage gin”.

″I promise you it will be the most enormous fun. I will be, at times, wholly irreverent, but I’ll tell you what I really think.”

He finished off the clip by cheersing the camera with a glass of red wine, before taking a quick slurp.

Join my private Twitter Subscribers Club..



For just £5 per month you will get:



🍺 Monthly win a pint with Nigel prizes



👀 Ask me anything on Twitter Spaces



🎥 Exclusive behind-the-scenes content



🔥 Plus much, much more…



Head to my profile & click subscribe now! pic.twitter.com/eGmMq9fDOH — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 4, 2023

Naturally, Twitter was pretty bewildered about just why he was doing this.

Is he skint? https://t.co/yZqwGZAy6Q — Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) June 4, 2023

This is social media's equivalent to... https://t.co/ELsCMklif2 pic.twitter.com/mRWUCZJLfE — I like who I am on Tw1tter. (@LostitNft) June 4, 2023

The Endless Grift ... https://t.co/EHfrw8RHWs — The New European - Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) June 5, 2023

Although, plenty of users also took the opportunity to remind Farage that they would never sign up themselves.

Let us know how this goes. I imagine folk would be more inclined to enter a monthly competition to pick up my dog’s poos on a hot day. https://t.co/wg9c41zXM1 — Hannah Morley (@HMorley5) June 4, 2023

Who the hell would pay a fiver a month for this? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/w5GHdglPk4 — CTHGPRO (@Alonzo_CTHG) June 5, 2023

Oh dear, all getting a bit desperate https://t.co/IkHKrbKjco — chris chittock (@frankofarrell) June 5, 2023

This bloke has no shame… https://t.co/ljakzpspAA — Phil Roberts (@PhilHRoberts) June 5, 2023

What worries me about the human race is there is humans that will actually subscribe and give away money to this fraud. Scary scary world. https://t.co/jg13es0FmI — Broomy (@broomylfc) June 5, 2023

For just the price of a pint of beer each month you get entered into a draw to win a pint of beer each month. https://t.co/XLfyct6ur7 — You can't make me enjoy myself (@IanCBaker) June 5, 2023

This is almost as funny as the time my car was stolen half an hour before the new owner was coming to pick it up. — Dame Lefty on the shelf 🇪🇺🐶🤦♀️ (@SalfordMe2023) June 4, 2023

Does it show up on my bank statement as 'miscellaneous services'? Embarrassing if a loved one found out. — HENRY MORRIS 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) June 4, 2023

Farage, famous for his years of campaigning to get Britain out of the EU, admitted only in May that Brexit had failed.

He previously promised that if this happened he would leave the country – meaning Twitter was also left wondering if he had any plans to follow through.