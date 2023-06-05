Nigel Farage's 'Desperate' Attempt To Get Paid Subscribers Gets Ripped Apart By Twitter

Nigel Farage is now offering anyone who pays £5 a month access to “behind the scenes” content – and Twitter just has one question: why?
The Former MEP, prominent Eurosceptic, one-time leader of UKIP and ex-leader of the Brexit Party, has just reinvented himself again, this time as a... content creator.
Writing on Twitter on Sunday evening, he invited his followers to “join my private Twitter Subscribers Club” – for just £5 a month.
He said this would give people access to “monthly win-a-pint with Nigel prizes”, “ask me anything on Twitter spaces” and “exclusive behind-the-scenes content” – as well as “much, much more”.
In an attached minute-long video, seemingly filmed outside a restaurant, Farage said: “Well thank goodness for Elon Musk! Twitter is now genuinely a public space for free and open debate.”
Then he asked viewers to pay him a monthly fee to get access to “things that perhaps should be said in private” and free bottles of “Farage gin”.
″I promise you it will be the most enormous fun. I will be, at times, wholly irreverent, but I’ll tell you what I really think.”
He finished off the clip by cheersing the camera with a glass of red wine, before taking a quick slurp.
Naturally, Twitter was pretty bewildered about just why he was doing this.
Although, plenty of users also took the opportunity to remind Farage that they would never sign up themselves.
Farage, famous for his years of campaigning to get Britain out of the EU, admitted only in May that Brexit had failed.
He previously promised that if this happened he would leave the country – meaning Twitter was also left wondering if he had any plans to follow through.