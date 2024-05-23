Nigel Farage Decides Not To Stand For Parliament At General Election

Omar Havana via Getty Images

Nigel Farage has announced he will not seek to become an MP at the general election on July 4.

The former Brexit Party leader is currently honorary president of Reform UK which is challenging the Conservatives from the right.

But in a statement posted to X on Thursday morning, Farage said it was “not the right time” for him to stand for election.

Advertisement

Farage, a supporter of Donald Trump, said instead he wanted to help with the “grassroots campaign” in the United States presidential election.

Farage has tied and failed to become an MP seven times in total between 1994 and 2005.

He founded Reform UK in 2018 as the Brexit Party and currently serves as honorary president.

It is led by Richard Tice and has one MP, Lee Anderson, who defected from the Conservatives earlier this year.

The rise in support for the populist party presents a danger for Rishi Sunak, as it could siphon off votes on the right from the Tories.

Advertisement

In his statement, Farage said: “I have thought long and hard as to whether I should stand in the upcoming general election.

“As honorary president of Reform UK, I am fully supportive of Richard Tice’s leadership and urge voters to put their trust in him and Lee Anderson.

“I will do my bit to help in the campaign, but it is not the right time for me to go any further than that.

“I have thought long and hard as to whether I should stand in the upcoming general election.

“As honorary president of Reform UK, I am fully supportive of Richard Tice’s leadership and urge voters to put their trust in him and Lee Anderson. I will do my bit to help in the campaign, but it is not the right time for me to go any further than that.

“Important though the general election is, the contest in the United States of America on November 5 has huge global significance.

Advertisement