'Things Can Only Get Wetter': Rishi Sunak Gets Soaked As He Announces Election Date

"You must choose in this election who has that plan."



Rishi Sunak says he "will not claim that we have got everything right", but adds: "I am proud of what we have achieved together."



Rishi Sunak’s general election campaign got off to a disastrous start as he was soaked by heavy rain and his speech to the country was disrupted by a Labour Party anthem.

The prime minister stood outside 10 Downing Street to announce that the country will go to the polls on July 4.

He said: “Over the next few weeks, I will fight for every vote, I will earn your trust, and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government, led by me will not put our hard-earned economic stability at risk, can restore pride and confidence in our country and and with a clear plan and bold action will deliver a secure future for you, your family and our United Kingdom.”

But his big moment was marred by the heavy downpour which left his suit soaking wet.

At the same time, his statement was almost drowned out by a protester playing the D:Ream song ‘Things Can Only Get Better’, which was the soundtrack to Labour’s 1997 landslide election win.

A Lib Dem source said: “Things can only get wetter.”

By contrast, Keir Starmer chose to stand inside as he declared that the election was “a moment the country needs and has been waiting for”.

He said: “It will feel like a long campaign – I’m sure of that. But no matter what else is said and done. That opportunity for change is what this election is about.

“Over the course of the last four years – we have changed the Labour Party, returned it once more to the service of working people.

“All we ask now – humbly – is to do exactly the same for our country, and return Britain to the service of working people.”

Users of X (formerly Twitter) were typically scathing about the PM’s campaign launch.

