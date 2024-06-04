Nigel Farage Gets Milkshake Thrown In His Face As He Launches Election Campaign

A woman throws a milkshake over Nigel Farage. BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him as he launched his latest campaign to become an MP.

The Reform UK leader was confronted by a woman in Clacton, shortly after addressing several hundred people in the town.

Video footage showed him being ushered onto his battlebus as he brushed milk out of his hair.

Farage had earlier told voters in Clacton they would “no longer be ignored” if they elected him their MP.

The former Ukip leader has tried unsuccessfully seven times to be elected to parliament.

He announced on Monday that he was taking over from Richard Tice as Reform UK leader and standing in Clacton - despite saying last month that he would not run.

At his launch today, he said: “I hope that having a national figure representing this constituency will put Clacton on the map.

“No longer will you be ignored; I hope I can get investment that will bring jobs.

“I will stand up and fight for you... send me to Parliament to be a bloody nuisance.”

Nigel Farage reacts after a woman threw a drink over him. Carl Court via Getty Images

It is not the first time Farage has been “milkshake ducked”.

In Newcastle in 2019, when he was leader of the Brexit Party, he was soaked by £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel drink thrown by protester Paul Crow

Crowther said: “I didn’t know he was in town, I thought this is my only chance.

“It’s a right of protest against people like him.