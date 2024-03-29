People Think Nigel Farage Gorging On An Easter Egg To Own ‘NHS Luvvies’ Is Tiresome Stuff

Nigel Farage says he will be "stuffing my face with chocolate this Easter". Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Nigel Farage is threatening to eat a whole Easter egg on Sunday to stick it to “NHS luvvies” in the latest piece of performative outrage about “wokery”.

It follows Dr Andrew Kelso, the medical director of NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, advising people to “resist the urge” and not “overdo it” by eating an Easter egg in one sitting, due to the high calorie count of the chocolate.

“Many people don’t realise that an average Easter egg contains around three quarters of an adult’s recommended daily calorie intake,” Kelso wrote.

“At a time like this, when we are seeing significant increases in cases of obesity and type 2 diabetes, as well as tooth decay, I urge people to enjoy their Easter eggs in moderation and resist the urge to eat a whole one in one go.”

Predictably, the former UKIP leader defied the advice on his GB News show – eating a chocolate egg has he raged against the suggestion.

He said: “I am sick to death of being told we can’t do this, we can’t do that, it’s Easter for goodness sake.

“I’m sorry, Dr Kelso, but you really bore the pants off me, it’s Easter, I don’t eat chocolate everyday, but I’m going to scoff all of this (egg).”

He followed this up with a furious screed in the Telegraph under the headline: “I’m stuffing my face with chocolate this Easter – to annoy the NHS luvvies”.

I’ll be eating as much chocolate as I like this Easter, and the NHS luvvies can’t stop me.



Read my latest for @Telegraph. https://t.co/HokhJXzM15 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 28, 2024

The reaction on social media suggested most people thought it was yet more tiresome “culture war” schtick.

Wow, eating chocolate eggs to own the Libs. What a time to be alive.

~deep sigh~ pic.twitter.com/NIQp3Qzg6w — Moog (@a_toots) March 28, 2024

Just been into a hospital and can confirm it's full of health professionals incandescent with rage over this. They can't believe Farage has defied them like this. Their entire world has crumbled around them. pic.twitter.com/RIe4GmUMUd — Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) March 29, 2024

Nigel's ventricles could do the most hilarious thing this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ZyBAVoc0iM — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) March 28, 2024

This Easter, I’ll be using needles that I found in the street because I LOVE ENGLAND pic.twitter.com/wY41mb6J2k — Ted Hill (@thetedhill) March 28, 2024

