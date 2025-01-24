Critics Say This 'Thrilling' And 'Breathtaking' Netflix Spy Drama Is Your Next Binge-Watch

Gabriel Basso is back in season two of Netflix's The Night Agent Netflix

It may have taken almost two years, but the long-awaited second season of The Night Agent is already upon us.

The second season of the hit Netflix action thriller premiered on Thursday, and immediately shot to the top of the platform’s most-watched list.

Advertisement

When the original series debuted in March 2023, it became a huge success for the streaming giant, despite limited hype and little push from the Netflix overlords. In fact, it remains the service’s seventh most-watched season of TV ever, sitting ahead of Bridgerton season two, Stranger Things’ third season and Fool Me Once on the list.

If you’re still on the fence about whether The Night Agent season two is for you, it might interest you to hear that the new batch of episodes have already been praised by critics, who are mostly saying it’s ideal for binge-watching, particularly for existing fans of the spy genre.

Here’s a selection of what the reviews have said so far…

“When it gets going, the Netflix show is a pleasingly fraught watch about an Iranian mole, packed with risky missions and heroic acts. Breathtaking stuff.”

Advertisement

“The second season is every bit as bingeable and entertaining as the first, even though there are plenty of little moments where you shake your head at just how implausible a lot of it is. That’s okay! When a show manages to be this much fun with this likeable a cast, you can forgive the little things.”

Season two of The Night Agent is being hailed as ideal binge-viewing by critics Netflix

“Spy thrillers are television’s favourite genre at the moment, from Slow Horses to Black Doves to The Agency. So while the new series of The Night Agent doesn’t reinvent the wheel, with its slick visuals, fast pacing and heart-stopping shootouts, it really doesn’t have to.”

Advertisement

“The show’s faults are still obvious: the dialogue can be stilted and the locations unrealistic [...] None of this prevents The Night Agent from being intensely bingeable. This season doesn’t break the mould but it’s definitely ready to feed the Netflix algorithm.”

“Season 2 is a little messier, a little more self-serious and at times slower than the satisfying first go-round, but The Night Agent still delivers. And the series keeps its most important promise: to bring just the right amount of semi-mindless action, flirty banter and exciting twists to cosy up with on these frigid winter nights. Call it a security blanket TV show.”

“While in places season two zips along – and you find yourself saying ‘is it the end of the episode already?’ – mostly when the shooting starts, the fun spy stuff takes over, or the plot actually moves forward. But given the TV alchemy that was the first season, this second outing slips back into the middle rank of Netflix thrillers.”

Advertisement

“The series has reached its potential as thrilling and well-written action. With characters being thoroughly fleshed out and actors being given space to deliver performances worthy of them, it’s hard to believe that this is the same series that had Netflix viewers hooked on its strict watchability. Not only does the show feel more cinematic with its sharpened camera work and lighting, but it also feels like a diamond in the rough of the streaming era.”

“While the budget may have been on the cheaper side with the first season, the opening 10 minutes of Season 2 indicate that the show has clearly leveled up in this regard. Just like its predecessor, The Night Agent’s sophomore season is engrossing, intense, and highly addictive.”

Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso as seen in the first season of The Night Agent Netflix

Advertisement

“The show is not perfect, but it’s consistently entertaining for 10 hours, rarely succumbing to the Netflix sag that often sinks shows this long. It’s an easy, thrilling, one-weekend watch—in other words, the Netflix ideal.”

“Once you’ve pressed play, you’ll probably stay until the somewhat implausible ending. However, The Night Agent has become a victim of its own success.”

Both seasons of The Night Agent are available to stream now on Netflix, with a third already in production.