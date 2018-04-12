Night Owls 'At Greater Risk Of Early Death' Than Those Who Turn In Early

People who go to bed late are more at risk of premature death than those who turn in early, new research has shown. “Night owls” tend to stay up late but struggle to drag themselves out of bed in the morning, while “larks” often go to bed, and wake up, earlier. Scientists who studied a population of nearly half a million Britons found that over a six-year period, owls had a 10% greater risk of death than larks.

amenic181 via Getty Images

The difference held true even after adjusting for expected health problems in owls, such as metabolic dysfunction and heart disease. Society should wake up to the real difficulties faced by night owls, said the researchers. They called on employers to be more flexible towards staff who suffer when forced to clock in early. Dr Kristen Knutson, a member of the team from Northwestern University in Chicago, US, said: “Night owls trying to live in a morning lark world may have health consequences for their bodies. “They shouldn’t be forced to get up for an 8am shift. Make work shifts match people’s chronotypes. Some people may be better suited to night shifts.”