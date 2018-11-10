California Wildfires: At Least Nine Dead As Blaze Incinerates Town

Wildfires in the US state of California have claimed the lives of at least nine people after the blaze incinerated a town of 30,000 people.

Flames near the town of Paradise in Sacramento grew to nearly 140 square miles within a day and destroyed more than 6,700 structures, most of them homes.

The blaze has grown into California’s most destructive fire in at least 100 years.

“There was really no firefight involved,” said Captain Scott McLean of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

He added that crews gave up attacking the flames and instead helped people to escape.

“These firefighters were in the rescue mode all day yesterday,” he said.

State officials say some 250,000 have been forced out of their homes, among them Hollywood stars including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

Evacuation orders included the entire city of Malibu, which is home to 13,000.