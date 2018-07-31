Brexit Is Coming For Your BLTs, Sandwich Industry Warns

A no-deal Brexit could threaten the future of a firm lunchtime favourite, a leading figure in the multi-billion pound sandwich industry has warned.

Jim Winship, from the British Sandwich Association, said there could be “serious problems” with importing the fresh ingredients needed if there are server delays at UK ports.

“I don’t think it means absolutely no sandwiches,” he told BBC Newsnight.

But added: “It’s going to limit the amount of choice consumers have if we suddenly crash out in a Brexit in the way it’s being talked about.”

Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Marcus Fysh said the warning was “completely wrong” and “truly ludicrous”.