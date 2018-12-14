Exclusive: Military Officers Are Being Drafted In To Whitehall To Plan For No-Deal Brexit

Military officers have been drafted in to help ministers prepare for sudden upheaval in the event of a no-deal Brexit, HuffPost UK has learned.

And with the delay of the Commons vote on the prime minister’s Brexit deal, it has become more likely that contingency planning will need to be ramped up, raising the prospect of even more armed forces personnel being seconded to Whitehall.

A Whitehall source suggested the situation was “like the Olympics bail out”, when some 4,700 troops were drafted in to fill a shortfall of security and other staff in 2012, which contractors G4S failed to provide.

Conservative and Labour critics seized on the revelation as evidence the UK is critically unprepared for the eventuality of no-deal, although former Brexit minister and staunch Tory Eurosceptic Steve Baker insisted people should not “hyperventilate” about it.

Military staff are particularly concentrated in the Home Office, which has faced huge criticism this year over the Windrush scandal, to help with planning for the potential introduction of new border controls and checks.

Forces personnel are also working with the Department for Transport to help with contingency plans for ports like Dover, where the Road Haulage Association has warned of “crippling” and giant traffic jams if customs controls are introduced between the UK and EU in the event of no deal.

They are also involved in plans to charter ships to ensure critical supply lines of food and medicines if the Dover-Calais crossing is choked up in the event of no deal.