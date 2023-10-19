No, Lewis Capaldi Is Not Confirmed To Be In The John Lewis Advert

Harry Durrant via Getty Images

The days are getting darker, the heating has officially been turned on and you’re already making excuses to get out of several parties – it can only mean one thing, Christmas is coming.

And in Britain, this means the annual John Lewis Christmas advert cry-fest is on its way.

This year, people have already started making predictions and, of course, because it’s 2023, others are relying on AI to provide predictions for them on what the advert could involve.

Advertisement

This includes staff at BonusFinder.co.uk, who asked AI to predict the advertisement details and were told the following:

Lewis Capaldi will perform a rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine

The ad will be a heartwarming tale of intergenerational love

A grandfather and his grandson will help rally the community and bring some Christmas joy to the whole town

The advert’s tagline will be: “Connecting hearts, bridging generations, and spreading joy this holiday season”.

But, will Capaldi actually be in the John Lewis Christmas ad?

Realistically, we don’t know. Nobody can say for sure apart from the team at John Lewis who have historically been very good at keeping their Christmas advert details under wraps.

While we have treated AI like an all-knowing deity this year, it still has many limitations and the accuracy of an AI prediction depends on the data that’s input into the model, the size of the data and even hardware limitations to the machine itself.

Advertisement

Let’s also not forget that it’s been a matter of months since the singer announced a break from touring, stating: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even.”

Would we love to hear his cover of Imagine playing in the background of a twinkly, sentimental short film that has us crying into our dinner? Sure. But for now, all we can do is wait.