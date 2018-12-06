The Telegraph

Theresa May is facing a fresh backlash from Tory MPs after her Chief Whip declared “there is no plan” for what happens next if her Brexit deal is rejected by the Commons. Backbenchers reacted with a mixture of ridicule and dismay as No.10 rejected calls to postpone the crunch vote due next Tuesday and insisted there was no alternative to the controversial EU proposals. Just five days before the most important Parliamentary showdown in decades, Chief Whip Julian Smith claimed that there was no ‘Plan B’ prepared for the aftermath of a heavy defeat by MPs. “There is no plan, no plan for a vote loss. This is the deal that we are putting on the table, this is the deal that we need to get through Parliament,” he told ITV News.

ITV News was granted rare access to the Chief Whip's office, as he tries to rally support for the PM's Brexit deal ahead of Tuesday's vote.

We caught the argument as vocal Brexiteer Philip Davies insisted he was voting 'no' https://t.co/KHDQTdnQtApic.twitter.com/MJjE7vdaXb — ITV News (@itvnews) December 6, 2018

Smith’s defiant words came despite new footage showing him struggling to personally change the minds of backbenchers. Asked if he was supporting the government, one MP Philip Davies said: “No”. One Tory backbencher told HuffPost UK: “If they really don’t have a Plan B, they are more stupid than I thought.” In a further sign of the trouble ahead, Brexit Secretary David Davis that he and other Brexiteers would “make sure the stake goes through its heart”. With up to 80 MPs ready to rebel, Tory party grandee Sir Graham Brady urged No.10 to postpone the crunch vote to avoid humiliation. And veteran MPs added to the mockery of Downing Street after attending a confidential security briefing that appeared designed to scare them into voting for May’s plans. Staff at the Cabinet Office Civil Contingencies Secretariat held a special meeting for Privy Counsellors – made up of former ministers or party leaders – on the impact of the UK falling out of the EU without any agreement with Brussels. One attendee told HuffPost UK: “It was not so much a Privy council briefing, more a briefing destined for the privy [toilet]. I wasn’t persuaded to change my vote, put it that way.”

PA Ready News UK Theresa May will children turning on the Christmas lights in Downing Street

They said that the briefing by civil servants was not a prediction or a forecast, only a worst case scenario, but it included warnings that planes could be grounded and other transport chaos. Meanwhile, a behind-the-scenes TV feature on the Government whips’ office laid bare the huge task faced by May as up to 80 of her MPs prepare to vote down her plans, believing it leaves the UK too closely tied to EU rules without any say over them. Earlier, backbench 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady - who knows the secret number of MPs who have demanded a vote of confidence in May’s leadership - said that many in the party were worried about being indefinitely trapped in a customs arrangement with the EU. “I certainly would welcome the vote being deferred until such time as we can answer that question,” he told BBC’s Newsnight.

PA Ready News UK Sir Graham Brady

Downing Street dismissed suggestions that the “meaningful vote” could be delayed from its scheduled date of December 11. “The vote will take place on Tuesday as planned,” said a Number 10 spokeswoman. However, it is understood that a variety of options are being explored by Government insiders. One is to table a new programme motion on Monday delaying the vote date. Another would be to ‘run down the clock’ on Tuesday, with Michael Gove ‘talking out’ the debate past the deadline of 7pm without moving the Government motion. A late attempt to offer reassurance to Brexiteers emerged on Thursday evening, when loyalist backbenchers Hugo Swire, Richard Graham and Bob Neill tabled a fresh amendment to give Parliament rights to decide the Northern Irish ‘backstop’.

Backbench amendment to meaningful vote - laid tonight 👇 pic.twitter.com/3BFRGwfUgs — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 6, 2018