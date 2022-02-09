Police May Now Investigate No.10 Christmas Quiz After Photo Of Boris Johnson Emerges

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Scotland Yard has said it could now investigate a Christmas quiz held in Downing Street during lockdown, after a new photograph of Boris Johnson attending the event emerged.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Daily Mirror published the picture of the gathering on December 15, 2020.

The prime minister can be seen in a room with three people, apparently hosting a virtual quiz with others taking part online.

One person is wearing a Christmas hat, another has purple and pink tinsel draped around their neck.

There is an open bottle of champagne on the table and a half-eaten packet of crisps.

Covid rules in London at the time banned two or more people from different households from mixing indoors.

The police are investigating 12 parties or gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall held during England’s lockdowns.

But the December 15 quiz is not currently one of them.

Following the publication of the photograph, the Met said in a this could change.

“The MPS previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation. That assessment is now being reviewed,” the Met said.

Official guidance at the time said: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

Asked to describe what is happening in the picture, a spokeswoman for the PM said earlier: “It was a virtual quiz. “But as Sue Gray said in her report, she was unable to set out full details of those events the Met are not looking into, but as the PM repeated today, as soon as the inquiries are over we will publish in full what Sue Gray reports.”