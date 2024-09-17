Noel Fielding Reveals What Still Makes Him 'Absolutely Livid' On Set Of Great British Bake Off

Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith Channel 4

This year marks Noel’s eighth year at the helm of the beloved baking competition, meaning he’s now officially its longest-serving host, overtaking original presenters Mel and Sue.

Ahead of the new series’ debut, Noel spoke to The Guardian about his experiences in the iconic tent, admitting he’s still as emotionally invested in the show as ever.

“I’m fascinated by the people. I feel protective of them. If Paul and Prue [Leith] are hard on them, I’m absolutely livid. It’s devastating when they leave. This year I was particularly fond of one baker. When I had to send them home, I cried.”

During his tenure with Bake Off, Noel has had three co-hosts in Sandi Toksvig, Matt Lucas and his current right-hand woman Alison Hammond.

Responding to Sandi’s comments, Noel claimed: “Sandi, as we know, is a massive brain. She went to Cambridge, she’s super-smart, she writes, she does politics, she needs to be stimulated. She never stays anywhere too long, except QI which is the perfect show for her.

“The difference between us is that I’ve always really enjoyed hanging out with the bakers. I befriend them and get them to open up.”

“Nobody expected that to be my strength,” he claimed.