Noel Fielding Reveals Why Matt Lucas Told Him To 'F*** Off' During Tense Bake Off Exchange

Noel Fielding has revealed he and his former Great British Bake Off co-host Matt Lucas once had a bit of an awkward exchange while working together on the hit reality show.

The pair fronted Bake Off together for three seasons, and while it was mostly an enjoyable experience for both of them, Noel revealed during an interview on the Off Menu podcast that it wasn’t without its moments.

Back in 2022, while presenting a celebrity special of Bake Off, Matt was forced to step in as a contestant when one of the famous bakers dropped out at the last minute.

And as it turns out, the former Little Britain star didn’t exactly love having the tables turned on him…

“He was having a breakdown,” Noel recalled to presenters James Acaster and Ed Gamble. “He told me to fuck off.”

The Mighty Boosh star continued: “I just came up and was laughing at him and he was like: ‘Oh, fuck off.’ And then he went, ‘Oh I’m really sorry, I’m just really stressed.’

“I was like ‘Are you joking?’ but it really got to him. I think he felt extra pressure because he was supposed to be good or something.”