Choosing Top Surgery Was Choosing To Trust Myself To Know Who I Really Am

Emrys

“If you were a binary trans man, we’d be able to reassure you that we see a satisfaction rate not far off 100% for chest surgery - but for non-binary people...” The consultant at the gender identity clinic shrugs. “We just don’t have the data.” This appointment is my second at the clinic, over two years after I was first referred. It will be another year until I finally meet my surgeon. I wonder, on the several-hour journey home, which part of my non-maleness makes my decision to have surgery more of a leap of faith than it would be if I identified differently. Is the road less travelled easier or harder to follow, if its conditions of failure are unclear? This piece isn’t really about my gender(lessness?), although there’s something to be said about learning how to balance your own negatively-defined position, non-binary, neither/nor, none of the above, with still being able to claim the degree of ‘self’ necessary to wield agency over decisions like cutting up bits of your body.

Emrys Travis

This piece isn’t really about that either – the surgery, all the pain and the gore and the fascination of it. This piece is a reflection on trust – on what it means to trust yourself, when the referents that that ‘self’ has to cling to in order to understand and situate its existence are slippery and ephemeral. I’m not (just) talking about gender. In the wake of years of throwing my ‘self’ bodily into the hands of external authorities - fiction, God, abusive men - I am still learning to abandon the stubbornly defensive ‘self’ that sprung up to curl tightly around the sickly, damaged version of itself it existed to protect. Part of this process of abandonment is forgiving my past selves for the choices they made, choices that they thought would protect them, choices that failed to protect them. The history of the unruliest parts of my ‘self’ is a litany of these objectively bad choices; the fact that, in the end, I don’t regret a single of them, is what underpins the quiet certainty that’s the last part of my consciousness to fall asleep with the surgical anaesthesia. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFESTYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Youtube

Flipboard Identifying as trans, too, probably began as a bad choice; past-me fell at its feet as one more external authority, one more place to lay down a sickly nucleus of a ‘self’ and expect to be soothed. I threw myself into it, writing prolifically about the validity of fluidity while remaining terrified of change. I could only trust in my present ‘self’ by insisting that it wasn’t merely ‘true’ now but always had been and always would be, by declaring it the One Self to rule them all - past, present, and future.

Emrys Travis