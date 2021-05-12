Tributes have been paid to veteran Hollywood actor Norman Lloyd following his death at the age of 106.

During his 90-year career in the entertainment industry, Norman made appearances in a number of high-profile films, with his early work including the Alfred Hitchcock offerings Saboteur and Spellbound.

He also appeared in the TV series St Elsewhere for six years and acted alongside Robin Williams in the film Dead Poets Society.

More recently, Norman appeared in guest roles in TV shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation, Wings and Modern Family, as well as the films In Her Shoes and Trainwreck, which became his final on-screen role in 2015.