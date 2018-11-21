North Yorkshire Police Apologise After Saying Sexual Harassment Suspect Has ‘A Small Penis’

North Yorkshire Police has issued an apology and a revised appeal for information, after describing a man who masturbated in front of a woman in the street as having “a small penis”.

On Monday, the police force used its Facebook page to post a public appeal to help identify a man who performed a sex act on himself in front of a 20-year-old woman in a York street on Sunday afternoon.

In their post, police included a description of the man, which read: “He has very little chest or pubic hair, no obvious tattoos or scars, and he has what was described as a small penis.”

After receiving feedback from the public, North Yorkshire Police removed the post, admitting: “We accept went into too much detail.”

“A more appropriately worded version [has been] posted on the force website,” they added. “We use social media every day to appeal for information, and to warn and inform members of the public.

“As always, we thank all our followers for their support in sharing our appeals, it is very much appreciated.”