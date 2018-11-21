North Yorkshire Police Apologise After Saying Sexual Harassment Suspect Has ‘A Small Penis’

North Yorkshire Police has issued an apology and a revised appeal for information, after describing a man who masturbated in front of a woman in the street as having “a small penis”.
On Monday, the police force used its Facebook page to post a public appeal to help identify a man who performed a sex act on himself in front of a 20-year-old woman in a York street on Sunday afternoon.
In their post, police included a description of the man, which read: “He has very little chest or pubic hair, no obvious tattoos or scars, and he has what was described as a small penis.”
After receiving feedback from the public, North Yorkshire Police removed the post, admitting: “We accept went into too much detail.”
“A more appropriately worded version [has been] posted on the force website,” they added. “We use social media every day to appeal for information, and to warn and inform members of the public.
“As always, we thank all our followers for their support in sharing our appeals, it is very much appreciated.”
The revised appeal includes an amended description of the suspect, which reads: “He was bare-chested and had his trousers pulled down around his ankles and masturbated in front of her.
“The suspect is described as white with a very pale complexion, aged between 35 and 45 years, around 5ft 10in tall with a fat build.
“He has very little body hair and no obvious tattoos or scars.”
The incident took place at about 1.15pm, when the woman was walking alone on Windmill Lane, onto the woodland cycle path in the direction of Hull Road.
Police are examining CCTV in a bid to identify the man and anyone with information is being asked to contact them, or Crimestoppers.