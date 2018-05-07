Northern Arthouse: Minister Vows To Share Major Works Outside Capital

PA Wire/PA Images Arts and Heritage Minister Michael Ellis

Major artworks could be moved out of London and into town halls and cathedrals in the regions as part of a Government bid to widen access, HuffPost UK has learned. Arts and Heritage Minister Michael Ellis has said he will publish plans to ensure items part of the national collection were “shared more strategically” across the country, by the end of the year. National galleries are contributing to the new framework, which is aimed at touring more of the public collection, but the Tory MP stressed “art doesn’t always have to be displayed inside a museum” and any public building could be used as a destination. It comes after a North-South divide on arts funding was slammed, with the IPPR think tank estimating a further £700m in the 2018-22 funding round was needed to match per-head funding in the south. An additional £42.5m per year for venues outside of London was all that was allocated, however. Labour said cultural assets should not be “the preserve of a privileged few” and criticised the fact 4,600 publicly-owned artworks were not on display anywhere last year. The plans should not replace proper funding of the arts, shadow arts minister Kevin Brennan added.

I will work with our national museums on this and look forward to hearing from them how best to take this on. Micheal Ellis, Arts and Heritage Minister

Ellis told HuffPost UK he was still consulting with culture sector leaders, adding: “I strongly support the development of this framework to ensure that works in our national museums and galleries are shared more strategically across the country. I will work with our national museums on this and look forward to hearing from them how best to take this on. “While the project is still in its early days, our museums are independent of government and work with their partners about objects that are of interest for loan. “We also need to remember that loans are dependant on the venues ability to accommodate items - this can be down to the size of objects and space available, environmental and conservation conditions, as well as the venue’s own collection. “It is also worth noting that our local and regional museums themselves have some amazing items in their collections that they lend to national museums too.”

Matt Cardy via Getty Images People look on at Dippy the dinosaur, a diplodocus skeleton on loan from the Natural History Museum at it is unveiled at Dorset County Museum on the first stage of an eight-stop tour of the UK on February 9, 2018 in Dorchester, Dorset.

Asked if the artworks would be displayed in galleries, Ellis said: “Of course not, art doesn’t always have to be displayed inside a museum. One example being the National Trust. They have a number of portraits from the collection of the National Portrait Gallery on long-term loan. “The Science Museum works with science centres across the country and perhaps most well known is Dippy the Diplodocus’ tour across the UK - he’s going to a number of museums but also to a town hall and a cathedral. “The key thing is that objects in the national collection go to venues and locations where they can be appropriately cared for. This does sometimes mean that the most suitable venue is a museum or a gallery, but we are working to ensure that items are accessible for as many people as possible. “The objective is to make the national museums’ support for the museums sector in England more strategic.”

Last year, around 4,600 artworks in the government’s own art collection were not on display. Shadow Arts Minister, Kevin Brennan