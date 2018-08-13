Rail passengers forced to endure months of cancellations and timetable chaos should have their fares frozen, the mayors of Liverpool and Manchester have demanded.

Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham have written to the under-fire transport secretary, Chris Grayling, to ask him to protect people travelling on Northern and Transpennine services from proposed fare rises.

Usually, fare increases are set using the retail price index rate in July, published in August, with the hike coming into effect the following January.

It is thought passengers travelling into Liverpool could be expected to pay as much as £110 more for an annual season ticket and that, by season ticket, routes into Manchester city centre could climb by £45.

But Labour mayors Rotheram and Burnham say passengers should not have to fork out more to travel as a botched timetable shake-up in May has led to a dire service on both lines, resulting in severe delays, cancellations and travel chaos that has stretched on for more than a month.