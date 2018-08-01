Air Ambulance Base Tested For Novichok As Part Of Murder Probe

Wiltshire Air Ambulance The Wiltshire Air Ambulance base will be shut this evening for testing as part of the novichok murder investigation

An entire ambulance base, including a helicopter, is undergoing tests as part of a murder probe after two people were poisoned with Novichok in Amesbury.

Wiltshire Police said “highly precautionary” testing would be carried at the Wiltshire Air Ambulance station on Wednesday in which all emergency vehicles, including the air ambulance, would be examined for traces of the nerve agent.

Kit worn by paramedics who came to the aid of Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess when they were poisoned in June will also be examined.

The tests are being done, police said, to ensure that “no onward contamination has taken place”.

Rowley and Sturgess were exposed to the nerve agent in Rowley’s home on June 30. Sturgess, 44, died in hospital eight days later, sparking a murder investigation.

Rowley last month told how he believed a cosmetic bottle he found and later gifted to his girlfriend contained the nerve agent that was also used in the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on March 4.

The UK government has blamed Russia for the attack.

Wiltshire Police said the testing was being done because it was “essential that no chances are taken”.

As a result, the ambulance base, located in Semington, was closed temporarily from 5pm on Wednesday and the air ambulance was grounded.

The charity’s paramedics and doctors would remain fully operational, providing critical care in Wiltshire by using Rapid Response Cars, the ambulance service said.

The cars have the same specialist medical equipment that is onboard the helicopter.