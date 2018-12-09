‘Love Island’ winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham will go ahead with an upcoming joint presenting role, despite their recent break-up, it has been confirmed.
Dani and Jack had previously signed up to front backstage and red carpet coverage at next year’s National Television Awards, though fans speculated whether this would still be the case now that the pair have announced that they have ended their relationship.
However, a representative for the NTAs has now confirmed that both Jack and Dani will be honouring their commitment and going ahead with the presenting role together.
A spokesperson told the Daily Star: “As winners and stand-out stars of one of this year’s most talked about shows, Love Island’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham will continue in their roles as hosts of the red carpet and backstage and all our social media channels on the night.
“Despite the recent news about their relationship, we are delighted they remain friends and we look forward to working with them at the upcoming NTAs.”
Dani, the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, announced the news of their split earlier this week, writing on Instagram: “Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we’ve sadly come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term. We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand.”
The pair will both appear in the upcoming ‘Love Island’ Christmas special, which was recorded last week, before they announced their break-up.
Next year’s NTAs, hosted as always by Dermot O’Leary, will take place on 22 January 2019.