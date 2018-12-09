‘Love Island’ winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham will go ahead with an upcoming joint presenting role, despite their recent break-up, it has been confirmed.

Dani and Jack had previously signed up to front backstage and red carpet coverage at next year’s National Television Awards, though fans speculated whether this would still be the case now that the pair have announced that they have ended their relationship.

However, a representative for the NTAs has now confirmed that both Jack and Dani will be honouring their commitment and going ahead with the presenting role together.