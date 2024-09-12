Here's The Full List Of Winners From The 2024 National Television Awards

Strictly Come Dancing, Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Bridgerton all won awards at this year's NTAs David Fisher/Shutterstock/Dave Hogan/Hogan Media

The biggest names in British telly all came together on Wednesday night for the annual National Television Awards.

Voted for entirely by members of the public, this year saw the hit ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office coming out on top with three wins in total.

Advertisement

As well as an individual win for Toby Jones, the show beat stiff competition from Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and One Day to the Best New Drama title.

Despite a controversial year for them both, Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity picked up awards, with the latter’s hosts Ant and Dec taking home the Best Presenter prize for the 23rd consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale beat its soap rivals in the Best Serial Drama category, although Coronation Street’s Peter Ash also won an individual acting prize too.

Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s NTAs...

New Drama

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Drama Performance

Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)

Comedy

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Serial Drama

Emmerdale

Serial Drama Performance

Peter Ash (Coronation Street)

Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

I’m A Celebrity

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Reality Competition

The Traitors

Presenter

Ant and Dec

Daytime

The Chase

Expert

David Attenborough

Factual

Sort Your Life Out

Quiz Game Show

The 1% Club

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story

Impact

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Special Recognition