Here's The Full List Of Winners From The 2024 National Television Awards

The biggest names in British telly all came together on Wednesday night for the annual National Television Awards.
Voted for entirely by members of the public, this year saw the hit ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office coming out on top with three wins in total.
As well as an individual win for Toby Jones, the show beat stiff competition from Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and One Day to the Best New Drama title.
Despite a controversial year for them both, Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity picked up awards, with the latter’s hosts Ant and Dec taking home the Best Presenter prize for the 23rd consecutive year.
Meanwhile, Emmerdale beat its soap rivals in the Best Serial Drama category, although Coronation Street’s Peter Ash also won an individual acting prize too.
Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s NTAs...
New Drama
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
Drama Performance
Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)
Comedy
Mrs Brown’s Boys
Serial Drama
Emmerdale
Serial Drama Performance
Peter Ash (Coronation Street)
Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
I’m A Celebrity
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Reality Competition
The Traitors
Presenter
Ant and Dec
Daytime
The Chase
Expert
David Attenborough
Factual
Sort Your Life Out
Quiz Game Show
The 1% Club
Authored Documentary
Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story
Impact
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Special Recognition
Davina McCall