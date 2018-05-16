Immigrants facing deportation could be left “unable to defend basic legal rights”, it was claimed, as new figures laid bare the impact of justice cutbacks.

Over the last five years, the number of legal aid providers specialising in immigration cases has fallen by 28%, from 413 to 294, the Government has said.

Huge swathes of the country, including Kent, Norfolk, Durham, Southampton, Hampshire and Derby, now have no immigration law legal aid provider at all - and critics say access to justice has been eroded as a result.

It comes after the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2013 removed more than £350 million from the justice budget and ended the right to legal representation in large areas of the law on immigration, divorce, child custody, clinical negligence, welfare, employment, housing, debt, benefit and education.

Some immigration cases may still be eligible for legal aid if the evidence is exceptionally compelling or there are important issues at stake.

Law Society president Joe Egan said that in the wake of the Windrush scandal, which saw Brits denied access to healthcare and wrongly threatened with deportation, a Government review of legal aid should reverse cuts to equalise support.

He said: “The recent Windrush crisis showed how an immigration issue can quickly spiral out of control with disastrous consequences – jobs are lost, health and social services denied, in the worst cases people are detained and face deportation.