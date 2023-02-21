Nurses Call Off Strike Action After Government Agrees To Hold Pay Talks

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen joins members on the picket line outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath, as nurses take industrial action over pay. Picture date: Tuesday February 7, 2023. Ben Birchall via PA Wire/PA Images

Nurses have called off their latest round of strike action to hold “intensive” negotiations with the government in a bid to end their long-running pay dispute.

The move marks a major climbdown by health secretary Steve Barclay, who has previously ruled out further pay talks.

Advertisement

In a joint statement, the RCN and Department of Health and Social Care said: “The government and Royal College of Nursing have agreed to enter a process of intensive talks.

“Both sides are committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement that recognises the vital role that nurses and nursing play in the National Health Service and the wider economic pressures facing the United Kingdom and the prime minister’s priority to halve inflation.

“The talks will focus on pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.

“The health secretary will meet with the Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday to begin talks. The Royal College of Nursing will pause strike action during these talks.”

The move comes just days after the RCN announced a significant escalation in strike action at more than 120 NHS employers in England.

Advertisement

The next strike had been due to run continuously for 48 hours from 6am on March 1.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen has previously accused Barclay of failing to negotiate to end the long-running industrial dispute.

In December, the health secretary rejected calls to improve the pay offer which had already been made to NHS staff.

Barclay insisted his “door is open” to more negotiations with the unions, but insisted it would cost the public purse an extra £28 billion to give every public sector worker an inflation-level pay rise.