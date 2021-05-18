Obama Reveals The Alien Question He First Asked As President

“When it comes to aliens, there’s some things I just can’t tell you on air,” former President Barack Obama teased on Monday’s broadcast of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Obama, responding to show bandleader Reggie Watts’ query about his theories on UFOs, then revealed that, “When I came into office, I asked, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and spaceship?”

“They did a little bit of research and the answer is no,” he continued. “But what is true and I’m actually being serious here, is there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are. “We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern.”

Obama said “people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is” but “I have nothing to report to you today.”

Obama then flipped the question back on Watts.

“Unless, like, here’s the question, Reggie might secretly be an alien,” he joked. “Remember in Men in Black, and so when he asks all these questions, he’s deflecting. Think about it. Do we know what he looks like behind those glasses? Right? I mean, his eyes might blink in the wrong direction?”