Rihanna threw a bit of harmless shade at her ‘Ocean’s 8’ co-star Helena Bonham Carter’s fashion sense when the film’s cast were interviewed on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday.
The two were joined on the sofa by fellow ‘Ocean’s 8’ stars Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett, when the subject of the Met Gala - a central point of the new film - came up in the conversation.
Of course, Rihanna is at this point the Queen of the Met Gala, and discussed the story behind some of her most memorable headline-grabbing outfits, while Sarah Paulson also recalled the mortifying moment she was caught on camera fan-girling over Madonna on the red carpet.
Following this, Helena revealed she was the only member of the team present that hadn’t been invited to attend the Met Gala, to which Rihanna joked: “That’s because you wear dresses like that.”
And as is the case whenever Rihanna delivers a bit of shade, viewers on Twitter were loving it…
During the group interview, Sandra Bullock also revealed how she and the rest of the female-led cast were able to foil one tabloid’s attempts to pit them against one another in the press.
She explained: “Everyone wanted us to be pulling each other’s hair out, but it’s just not true.
”The reboot of the ‘Ocean’s’ franchise, which also stars Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and newcomer Awkwafina, hits cinemas in the UK on Monday.
Sandra plays Debbie Ocean, the sister of the late Danny Ocean, and the leader of the new group of thieves and con-women.
Reviews for the film so far have been generally positive, though some critics have expressed disappointment that such an exciting team of female talent wasn’t given a stronger script to work with, or better direction.