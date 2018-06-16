Rihanna threw a bit of harmless shade at her ‘Ocean’s 8’ co-star Helena Bonham Carter’s fashion sense when the film’s cast were interviewed on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday.

The two were joined on the sofa by fellow ‘Ocean’s 8’ stars Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett, when the subject of the Met Gala - a central point of the new film - came up in the conversation.

Of course, Rihanna is at this point the Queen of the Met Gala, and discussed the story behind some of her most memorable headline-grabbing outfits, while Sarah Paulson also recalled the mortifying moment she was caught on camera fan-girling over Madonna on the red carpet.