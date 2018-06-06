'Ocean’s 8' Stars Cate Blanchett And Sarah Paulson Hilariously Derail Breakfast TV Interview

When Hollywood stars give interviews about their latest films, they’re rarely allowed to go off-message but we’re pleased to see that Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett clearly did not get this memo.

The ‘Ocean’s 8’ co-stars were appearing on US programme ‘The Today Show’, with the intention of promoting the heist movie, but while their chatter went in many directions, they barely discussed the film.

Instead, the duo - who have clearly built a strong friendship - chatted away at a seriously high speed, and when host Hoda Kotb did manage to shoehorn in an ‘Ocean’s 8’ question, she rarely got a straight answer.