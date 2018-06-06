The star-studded cast of ‘Ocean’s 8’ set us some serious summer style goals at the long-awaited premiere in New York. There were ruffles, abstract structure and plenty of boho looks. Variety was front and centre for this red carpet.

Rihanna wore a waterfall duo chrome dress by the house of Givenchy, Le Vian rings, and Bvlgari jewelry. If we could do prom again, this would be our look.