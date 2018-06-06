The star-studded cast of ‘Ocean’s 8’ set us some serious summer style goals at the long-awaited premiere in New York. There were ruffles, abstract structure and plenty of boho looks. Variety was front and centre for this red carpet.
Rihanna wore a waterfall duo chrome dress by the house of Givenchy, Le Vian rings, and Bvlgari jewelry. If we could do prom again, this would be our look.
Sarah Paulson is going to be an internet fashion favourite for this look, as her ruffled Prada dress was a very 2018 shade - lime green highlighter.
The suits of all suits! Cate Blanchett came through and won all the style awards for this mismatched Missoni trouser suit.
Mindy Kaling brought sleek and sexy back in this Prabal Gurung black shimmering gown and matching Cartier jewellery.
Anne Hathaway stood out as being the most seasonally led - her halter necked dress with an abstract print designed by Jean Paul Gaultier is a style we plan to be swanning around in all summer.
A black wrap dress is never going to go wrong, especially when worn by Helena Bonham Carter..
The freshest face of the pack, rapper and actress Awkwafina looked ethereal in this Reem Acra dress. The hint of nude pink and glittery eyeshadow were the perfect finishing touch.
Sandra Bullock had a hint of the angelic about her in this feather-shouldered number.