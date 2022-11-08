Ofcom Rejects Complaints Over Comic Jordan Gray's Naked Performance On Friday Night Live

Jordan Gray performing on Friday Night Live Channel 4

Ofcom has made a decision about complaints made to them following comic Jordan Gray’s performance on Friday Night Live last month.

The show made a one-off return to Channel 4 in October, with Jordan raising eyebrows for her appearance on the show, which saw her performing a self-written song at a piano.

At the climax of her number, the performer – who is transgender – stripped completely nude and was seen dancing and playing the piano with her penis.

'I haven't had a Yorkie bar in five years.' - Jordan Gray (@Talldarkfriend) on the difficulties of being transgender. What a moment. #FridayNightLive #TruthAndDare

While the routine won Jordan a wave of praise at the time, it also sparked a total of 1,538 complaints to Ofcom.

However, after assessing the complaints from viewers who felt the broadcast breached “generally accepted standards”, the TV watchdog has said it will not be taking the matter any further.

The morning after her routine, Jordan joked: “Woke up this morning to the smell of burning gammon. And it is DELICIOUS.

“Thank you Channel 4 for letting me be a part of comedy history on Friday Night Live.”

“What a weekend, mate!” she later added. “All this love and conversation is a magical thing.

“To my gorgeous new followers: please be patient with those who don’t understand. No hate. Women are beautiful. Men are beautiful. NBs [non-binary people] are beautiful. I’m just [a] tit with a piano. And change can be scary.”

A week after her performance, Jordan became the first transgender comedian to headline at the iconic London Palladium with her show Is It A Bird?.

