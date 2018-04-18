Ofcom has opened seven new investigations into the due impartiality of Russian-backed television network RT following its coverage in the wake of the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The UK’s communications watchdog said that, since the events in Salisbury, there has been a “significant increase” in the number of programmes on the RT service that “warrant investigation” as potential breaches of the Ofcom broadcasting code.

The programmes on RT, formerly known as Russia Today, which is owned by TV Novosti, include a show hosted by former MP George Galloway.

Ofcom said in its report that, as TV Novosti is financed by the Russian Federation, it considers the organisation to be “ultimately controlled” by the Kremlin.

Ofcom said that, until recently, TV Novosti’s “overall compliance record has not been materially out of line with other broadcasters”.

But this had changed after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned last month with Novichok, a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia.

The Government has said that its analysis by military experts at Porton Down laboratory showed they were affected by Novichok.

Last week the international chemical weapons watchdog backed Britain’s findings on the type of chemical used in the attack, but the Kremlin disputes the claims.

The Ofcom report states:

We have today opened seven new investigations into the due impartiality of RT news and current affairs programmes. In accordance with our normal procedures, we will make the outcome of these investigations public as soon as possible. Until recently, TV Novosti’s overall compliance record had not been materially out of line with other broadcasters. However, since the events in Salisbury, we have observed a significant increase in the number of programmes on the RT service that we consider warrant investigation as potential breaches of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code. In relation to our fit and proper duty, we will consider all relevant new evidence, including the outcome of these investigations and the future conduct of the licensee.

The following programmes are under investigation: