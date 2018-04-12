Global Weapons Watchdog Backs Britain's Findings On Salisbury Poisonings

Rex Features The poisoning of Yulia and Sergei Skripal has triggered a diplomatic standoff between the West and Russia

The international chemical weapons watchdog has backed Britain’s findings on the type of chemical used in the Salisbury nerve agent attack. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) announced on Thursday its findings “confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury”. The OPCW said the chemical used was of “high purity”, but said the identity of the chemical, and its name, would only be addressed in the classified section of the report. The Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, said the findings proved Russia was behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former double agent, and his daughter Yulia last month. The Government has said that its analysis by military experts at Porton Down laboratory showed they were affected by Novichok – a military grade nerve agent developed by Russia. In response, Johnson said: “This is based on testing in four independent, highly reputable laboratories around the world. All returned the same conclusive results. “There can be no doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible – only Russia has the means, motive and record.”

The poisoning of the Skripals in Salisbury last month, where they were found slumped and unresponsive on a bench in the city centre, has triggered a diplomatic standoff between the west and Russia. The Kremlin has denied any responsibility for the attack, and has questioned every detail of the UK-led investigation. After the OPCW’s findings were made public, the Russian embassy tweeted to question the chemical weapons attack in Syria, illustrated with a picture of a black cat.

½ @MoD_Russia: no CW traces found in Eastern Ghouta, no bodies of victims or poisoned patients in any local hospital. Where are those 500 injured @PeteSalama mentioned? pic.twitter.com/lrhRXPKul2 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 12, 2018

It also shared what it claimed were letters of support from “many friends”.

The letters of support keep coming. A friend (many friends, actually) in need… pic.twitter.com/ncvGNSNJUY — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 12, 2018

Yulia Skripal, 33, was discharged from hospital on Monday and reportedly ushered to a secret location. Her 66-year-old father was still in recovery but doctors said he would be released “in due course”. Sergeant Nick Bailey, a police officer who responded after they had collapsed and was contaminated with the substance, was released from hospital last month.

On Wednesday, Yulia Skripal issued a statement saying she did not want consular assistance from the Russian Embassy. Yulia also asked her cousin Viktoria Skripal, who has questioned the British Government’s actions and been rejected for a visa to enter the UK, not to contact or visit her. She said: “I want to stress that no one speaks for me, or for my father, but ourselves. “I thank my cousin Viktoria for her concern for us, but ask that she does not visit me or try to contact me for the time being.” The 33-year-old said she has found herself in a “totally different life” as she continues to recover from the attack.

The Russian Embassy said Yulia Skripal’s statement, issued by the Metropolitan Police, “only strengthens suspicions that we are dealing with a forcible isolation of the Russian citizen”. She said in her statement: “I have specially trained officers available to me, who are helping to take care of me and to explain the investigative processes that are being undertaken. “I have access to friends and family, and I have been made aware of my specific contacts at the Russian embassy who have kindly offered me their assistance in any way they can. “At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services, but, if I change my mind I know how to contact them.”

