Russia Calls For Meeting With Boris Johnson Over Salisbury Attack

Russian officials have requested a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss the nerve agent attack on former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The Foreign Office confirmed that it had received a request from the Russian Embassy for a meeting with Johnson, one of the most vocal Government critics of Vladimir Putin’s regime over the attempted assassination.

An FCO spokeswoman said: “We have received a request. We will be responding in due course.”

In a statement posted on its website on Saturday, the Russian Embassy said “interaction” between it and the Foreign Office was “utterly unsatisfactory”.

They added: “We believe that it is high time to arrange a meeting between Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in order to discuss the whole range of bilateral issues, as well as the investigation of the Salisbury incident.

“Ambassador Yakovenko has already sent a respective personal note to the Foreign Secretary.

“We hope that the British side will engage constructively and that such meeting is arranged shortly.”