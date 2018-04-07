This Is Why Russia Has Over 20 Explanations For The Skripal Poisoning

As the Salisbury spy poisoning case rumbles on, many questions remain unanswered: who ordered the attack, where was the nerve agent was produced, and why can’t Boris Johnson agree with chemical weapons experts at Porton Down? One thing that isn’t in question, however, is that it’s very likely Russia was behind the shocking nerve agent attack.

But Russia, in denying culpability, has offered not one but more than 20 alternative explanations for what might have happened. Why so many? Why not pick the most plausible, stick with it and offer as much supporting evidence as possible?

Professor Mark Galeotti, senior researcher at the Institute of International Relations in Prague, told HuffPost UK: ″It’s a lot more effective to blast out a cloud of different theories because what happens is different people will respond to different ideas.

“There are some people who want to believe it’s some sort of evil plot by the British Government to kick out Russian diplomats. Other people will want to believe it’s just incompetence or the Russian Mafia.”

Here are the some of Russia’s alternative explanations...

1) The Brits Did It

The Russian state-owned news channel, Sputnik, has repeatedly argued that Britain has the most to gain from the death of Sergei Skripal. In an editorial last month, it wrote:

Given their inveterate anti-Russian agenda, the British authorities have much more vested interest in seeing Skripal poisoned than the Kremlin ever would.

Later, it also said:

What’s much more plausible is that the British authorities staged the event as a propaganda stunt to frame and further demonise Russia.

Some of these theories are then taken up by higher profile commentators like the journalist, John Pilger. He was then invited onto Russian state-owned RT to voice his opinion that the entire Skripal affair is a “carefully constructed drama as part of the propaganda campaign” to “justify the actions of NATO”.