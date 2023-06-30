Oh Good – Poisonous Snakes Are On The Loose In The UK

Michael Milfeit / 500px via Getty Images

With the sun now making a regular appearance in the UK, there’s never been a better time to go to the beach. You don’t have to get on a plane to dip your foot into the sea as going to a British beach can provide you with the same atmosphere as being on holiday.

However, you might have to be on the lookout for poisonous snakes. Yes, you read that correctly, Brits are being warned to be aware of snakes when visiting UK beaches.

Out of all the things to worry about in 2023 I’m sure snakes were not on the agenda.

I’m sad to say that those pesky reptiles have been seen in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Bridgend Council member John Spanswick told Wales Online that the UK is home to both grass snakes and adders. “While only the adder is toxic, its bite is rarely fatal and can be easily treated. Most reported incidents involve dogs rather than humans, and in the vast majority of cases, a full recovery is made,” Spanswick shared.

So where should Brits be looking out for these snakes? Spanswick said you’ll probably see adders and grass snakes at the side of rural paths which can be recognised by their specific markings.

“Adders have a zig-zag pattern running along their backs, while grass snakes have a distinctive yellow collar and two small black triangles just below their heads,” he adds.

Bridgend Council and its partners have created a useful guide titled Snakes of the Bridgend Coast’ to help local people look out for snakes and other reptiles within the Bridgend County area.

I’m sure you don’t really need to be told to stay away from a poisonous animal but Spanwick emphasises that “the best advice for anyone who encounters a snake while out and about is simply to leave them alone, and try not to disturb them.”