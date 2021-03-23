Swarms Of Snakes And Spiders Flee Toward Homes To Escape Australia Floods

While some inland portions of Australia are being overrun by millions of rodents , residents closer to the coast are getting hit with heavy rains and flooding ― and that’s led to a deluge of spiders and snakes looking to escape the rising waters.

First it was mice , now it’s spiders and snakes .

“It’s still raining here and the flood water is still rising, the water is getting closer to our home,” Matt Lovenfosse of Kinchela Creek told CNN. “In the morning it should be inside and the spiders will be all over the house.”

If spiders all over the house sounds unsettling, you might not want to even come near the trees.

“The trees are full of snakes,” he said.

And maybe avoid boats, too.

“If you take the boat out over the paddock, they swim towards it trying to get on something dry,” he said. “Same with the spiders.”