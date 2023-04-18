Oh Good – You Need To Put Tea Bags In Your Shoes Now

ProfessionalStudioImages via Getty Images

We’re finally approaching lighter days and warmer nights. With temperatures of up to 20°C expected to hit the UK this week, we could start to feel the summer heat. It’s time to put swap our winter coats for our summer dresses and t-shirts.

However, the heat is not the best weather for feet trapped in sweaty trainers. No one wants to take off their trainers and be welcomed by smelly feet – especially when you’re around company. This is why Vittoria Wellen‑Bombelli, shoe expert at Pavers is sharing her odour-fighting hacks you should try and some you should definitely avoid.

Popular social media hacks for banishing your shoes of odour have amassed 72.4 billion views on TikTok as part of the #cleantok movement. From adding a tea bag into your trainers to leaving a bath bomb inside your boots, here are five hacks to keep your trainers clean.

Baking soda bundles

Using household products seems to be a popular choice as it can be cost-effective and convenient. TikTokers such as @cleanthatup, with 15.8k likes for their video hack, suggest pouring 2 tablespoons of baking soda into a coffee filter, sealing it with a rubber band, and placing the bundle inside of your shoes.

Do: “Baking soda is a natural deodoriser that can absorb odours and bacteria so it’s no surprise that many TikTokers have chosen this approach to combat smelly shoes,” Wellen‑Bombelli says.

If you like coffee too much, you can use a dryer sheet or a sock to hold the baking soda in place inside the shoe.

Don’t: “I wouldn’t recommend pouring baking soda directly into the shoe itself without a protective layer. There’s a high chance you won’t be able to remove all of the baking soda particles - no matter how hard you try - but if you do go for this option, you’ll need to get used to chalky feet after the next few wears,” she adds.

Freeze it out

Instead of using a household product, some users are making use of existing appliances in their homes to battle the smell of stinky shoes.

Videos created by users such as @machereford, sporting nearly 6k likes, involve placing your shoes inside of your freezer for a couple of hours after use to effectively stop the smell in its tracks.

Do: “Ensure that you completely rid the exterior of your shoes of any dirt and place them into a breathable bag first, before placing them into the freezer. Similarly, be sure to clean the area in your freezer thoroughly after removing the shoes,” Wellen‑Bombelli explains.

Don’t: “This hack isn’t particularly hygienic so be careful when placing your shoes near any food products,” she says.

“On this hack’s effectiveness, bacteria breeds in warmer conditions and so I would suggest trying this hack as a preventative measure, rather than as a cure for existing smells.”

Tea bags

Your tea bags can transform the smell of your trainers. This approach, adopted by users such as @marianamcdonalad, whose video has reached almost 3k likes, includes putting tea bags inside the soles of your shoes for 24 hours to soak up any unwanted scent.

Do: “Opt for a scented tea bag, such as green tea, to deodorise your shoes instead of regular tea bags, as this smell isn’t particularly favourable and you’re unlikely to notice any benefit,” Wellen‑Bombelli says.

Don’t: Wellen‑Bombelli suggests avoiding placing a tea bag inside of your shoes after a wet walk.

“This could actually cause the tea bag to leak inside of your shoes, leaving unwanted stains. Again this hack could provide some short-term relief from a bad-smelling shoe but it’s not a one-stop method for a fresh transformation!” she says.

Bath bombs

If you’re a fan of baths, this hack is for you.

Leave the bath salts alone and instead grab a bath bomb, as people have been breaking up their fragranced bath fizzers and placing the pieces inside of their shoes to cover up an unpleasant shoe aroma.

Do: Put the bath bombs into a bag made from a breathable material, such as a woven cotton or mesh bag usually used to wash delicate items in before you place them inside your shoes. “This will mean you avoid leaving any vibrant residue behind that could be quite tricky to remove,” Wellen‑Bombelli says.

Don’t: “Buy bath bombs for the sole purpose of trying out this hack. Some bath bombs can be quite expensive and other more reliable products designed to eliminate odours, like baking soda, can be easier to get hold of and you’re likely to reap the fresh-smelling benefit for longer,” she adds.

Peel it away

Fruity scents can be favourable in perfumes, candles, and diffusers, so using them to replace your shoe odours seems like an obvious choice, right?

@ivakaksa, placed tangerine peels inside of their shoes in an attempt to swap the bad smells for a fruity scent, in a video amassing over 6k likes.

Do: “To avoid any unnecessary waste, only try the hack of using tangerine peels in your shoes if you are planning on eating the fruit inside,” Wellen‑Bombelli says. “Alternatively, you can try other fruits like oranges or lemons if these are household favourites, but it’s unlikely that this hack will provide a long term solution,” she adds.

Don’t: She continues: “Don’t forget about the peels inside of your shoes because the longer they are left, the more chance you have of finding a rotten peel fragrance instead of a fresh citrus scent and you’ll go back to square one with an unappealing odour.”

Kitty litter

Owning a pet can mean your house becomes home to an abundance of toys, accessories, pet food, and more, but did you know some pet products can have multiple uses?

This viral trend entails pouring cat litter into your shoes and leaving it to draw out any unwanted smells.

Do: Cat litter can be a good option for soaking up moisture and neutralising smells around the home. “However, there are different types of litter that have different purposes, so do your research first before purchasing or trying out this specific hack,” Wellen‑Bombelli says.