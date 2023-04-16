LifeshoppingHome and GardenCleaning

If Your Home Isn’t Filthy, Just Untidy, Here Are 21 Products That Will Clear Up All The Mess

Spring has sprung which means it’s officially time for our annual clean and declutter.

These products will change your cleaning routine for the better.
With the seasons changing and the weather (somewhat) brightening, now is the perfect time to do some serious home decluttering. Whether you’re looking to maximise your space, on the hunt for some nifty storage solutions, or preparing for a big spring clean, you need the right products and tools to get you started.

From an extendable duster and tiered shoe rack to a tough-on-dirt oven degreaser and a carpet refresher, we’ve found everything you need to make the whole process a breeze...

1
These drawer organisers are perfect if you have more underwear than storage space.
If you find yourself trying to cram your drawers shut, it might just be time to invest in these fabric organisers. This set of seven boxes come in three different sizes to suit your drawers, storing everything from clothing to underwear and accessories. Super easy to assemble, you can get organising right away.
£16.99 for seven at Amazon
2
If the cupboard under your sink is currently the home of chaos, check out this storage solution that can fit around your tap.
Tidy your cluttered under-sink cupboard and make the most of empty vertical space with these clever adjustable shelves. This neat and organised storage solution can be arranged to suit your space, with its sturdy shelves holding anything from cloths and sponges to cleaning products.
£18 at Amazon
3
Instead of having to lift your sofa every five minutes to reach for missing belongings, add this blocker to your basket.
This clever clear blocker will stop anything from rolling underneath the gap of your furniture, such as your little one's (or furry friend's) toys. Just fix the non-residue tape to a hard floor and you're good to go.
£15.98 at Amazon
4
Give your home a quick clean with this extendable feather duster that will help you to reach every nook and cranny.
Upgrade your cleaning tools with this extendable duster to get in those hard-to-reach places that have been gathering dust. With a soft rubber tip and split fibre technology, the duster attracts dust, pollen, and hairs. Use either wet or dry to champion your spring clean.
£10.99 at Amazon
5
Save space in your wardrobe thanks to this nifty hanger stacker.
If you're unsure where to store your unused hangers, this rack is the answer. This organiser gives you a convenient place to store your hangers (whether wired, velvet, or wooden) when used either vertically or horizontally. Bye-bye messy hangers.
£13.99 at Amazon
6
Combat a multitude of stains all over your household thanks to this all-purpose degreaser.
Fed up of stubborn greasy stains? This extra large one-litre bottle of degreaser will do just the job of removing them. From kitchen and bathroom surfaces to fabrics and carpets, spray this around the house to banish spots of grease and leave behind a fresh citrus lemon scent.
£5.52 at Amazon
7
These Swedish dishcloths are super absorbent, meaning they're perfect for mopping up any spills.
If you're looking to replace your old grubby cloths, you might want to take a look at these Superscandi dish rags. These plastic-free biodegradable alternatives boast classic colours and a simple design that fits effortlessly into your kitchen. Ditch paper towels as each cloth can absorb up to 20 times its own weight and can be put in the dishwasher or washing machine to be cleaned.
£9.99 for six at Amazon
8
Keep your broom and mop in easy reach thanks to this adhesive holder.
It's hard to find an organised place to store away your mops and brooms, but this handy storage rack answers that very problem. With five slots that can be adjusted to fit each handle, this storage is great for helping you maximise your space by storing them neatly on the wall.
£13.59 at Amazon
9
Glade's carpet freshener will help to neutralise any odours trapped in the fibres.
Give your carpets a freshen-up for spring with this Shake n'vac powder. Neutralising any odours trapped in your carpets, from pet scents to cooking smells, just sprinkle this evenly before vacuuming. It also works great on upholstery and curtains.
£2.15 at Amazon
10
Keep any blankets organised in this rope basket that won't look out of place.
Are your clothes and blankets often found lying around instead of stored away? If so, this cotton rope laundry hamper helps keep those hard-to-store items in one tucked-away place. Roll up your blankets and place them in the hamper to declutter your home, whilst also creating a new piece of décor – it's a win, win.
£24.99 at Amazon
11
Remove any every day stains from your walls or countertops with these magic erasers.
Got the odd stain or mark on your wall that you wish you could just erase? Well, now you can with these magic eraser cleaning sponges you can easily wipe off hard dirt and food stains. Simply soak the sponge in water, squeeze, and scrub the area.
£8.99 for 12 at Amazon
12
Keep your fitted sheet securely on the mattress and looking neat with these straps that will stop the corners from popping off.
If your bedsheets keep pinging off at the edges, get your hands on this pack of four fastener clips to ensure your sheets stay perfectly in place. With heavy-duty nylon straps and a bungee lock system, you can get an undisturbed night's sleep.
£6.49 for four at Amazon
13
Control the chaos of cluttered shoes with this tiered rack.
I don't know about you, but by the time midweek hits my shoes are scattered everywhere. Keep all your shoes stacked away on this bamboo shoe rack. With three tiers, not only does this do the job of keeping your shoes tidy but it also looks great too.
£22.99 at Amazon
14
If you're tired of stepping on bath toys with bare feet, check out this mesh storage bag that can be stuck onto the tiles.
Tidy up after a playful bathtime with these mesh toy storage bags, which stick to your tiles to help drain any excess water. One of the bags even has pockets to store soaps, shampoos, and any other bathtime essentials.
£6.99 for two at Amazon
15
And for the rest of the house, this hammock will keep toys off the floor.
Sweep the toys off of your little one's floor and safely store them out of the way with this hanging storage net. Place in the corner of the room to neatly organise playroom clutter.
£4.19 at Amazon
16
Banish any grease and grime lingering in your oven without the hassle, thanks to this Astonish sponge.
Don't keep putting off the job of cleaning your oven's greasy grime, let this tough-on-dirt degreaser help you out. Restore your oven's shine with this formula that can tackle the hardest of jobs, whilst also leaving behind a fresh orange scent.
£5.40 at Amazon
17
Organise weekly chores, to-do lists, and groceries with this magnetic chalkboard.
Keep on top of your to-do lists and weekly cleaning jobs with this magnetic board and liquid chalk pens. With a section for each day of the week and any additional notes, you can write down your shopping list, household chores, or meal plans. Once the week comes to an end, just wipe off with a cloth and start over again.
£10.95 at Amazon
18
These silicone strips will cover any gaps in between your oven and counter space to catch any crumbs or spills.
Prevent gunk and spills from getting stuck in the gap between your stove and countertop with this set of silicone heat-resistant gap covers that level out the worktop.
£8.99 for two at Amazon
19
Give your leather sofa a quick wipe down with this cleaner that will remove any stains without drying out the leather.
From sofas and car seats to bags, revive your leather with this deep cleaner and moisturising water-based conditioner. It's safe enough to use on delicate surfaces, yet effective enough to remove stains. Simply dampen your cloth with the cleaner before wiping in circular motions and leaving it to dry for 30 minutes, and voila.
£9.46 at Amazon
20
We've all shoved random things under our bed right before guests arrive, so make things easier and more organised with these storage boxes.
These under-bed fabric bags are a storage game-changer. Protecting your belongings from dust, these soft-sided zip bags have sturdy handles for comfortable carrying and a handy translucent top making it super easy to see what's inside.
£12.59 for two at Amazon
21
Finally, if utensils usually end up here, there, and everywhere, check out this tiered cutlery organiser.
Clear your cluttered cutlery and utensil drawer with this compact Joseph Joseph design. Its stacked and individually labelled compartments free up more space in your drawer, whilst still making for easy grabbing.
£14.40 at Amazon
