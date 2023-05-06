Oh Good – We’re Not Even Walking Correctly

Mixmike via Getty Images

I don’t know about you but when I hit that coveted 10,000 steps on my Apple Watch, I feel like I’ve really achieved something. Take the rest of the day off, I’m a certified hiker, a walking enthusiast, if you will. Come to me for expert tips.

Imagine my dismay, as somebody who walks relatively slowly, when I learned that the pace of your walking matters just as much as how many steps you take. Gutted. Back to the drawing board. Day off, cancelled.

Advertisement

How Quickly You Walk Matters

That’s right, according to research from the University of Sydney, while 10,000 steps is the “sweet spot” for lowered risk of disease and death, a faster paced walk, like a power walk, showed benefits “above and beyond” the number of steps achieved.

The study concluded that:

Every 2,000 steps lowered risk of premature death incrementally by 8 to 11 percent, up to approximately 10,000 steps a day

Similar associations were seen for cardiovascular disease and cancer incidence.

A higher number of steps per day was associated with a lower risk of all-cause dementia

9,800 steps was the optimal dose linked to lower risk of dementia by 50 percent, however risk was reduced by 25 percent at as low as 3,800 steps a day

Stepping intensity or a faster pace showed beneficial associations for all outcomes (dementia, heart disease, cancer and death) over and above total daily steps.

Dr Matthew Ahmadi, a Research Fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and Faculty of Medicine and Health said: “The take-home message here is that for protective health benefits, people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day but also aim to walk faster.”

So, basically, walking, no matter how you do it, is good for your health and working towards walking faster could make it even more beneficial.

Advertisement

Health Benefits Of Walking

According to the NHS, regular walking reduces your risks of:

Heart disease

Stroke

Asthma

Type 2 diabetes

Obesity

Some types of cancer