I'm An Olive Oil Expert — These Are The 5 Signs You Should Always Look For On The Bottle

You might already know that the worst place to store olive oil is also the most common, or that their bottles’ tab has a sneaky second function.

But if you’re anything like me, you have no idea what to look for on the bottle to ensure your priciest grocery item to ensure it’s at its best.

Luckily, gut health and nutrition expert Dr Megan Rossi shared what to keep our eyes peeled for in a recent Instagram Reel.

“It’s a Mediterranean diet staple, but you might be surprised to hear that not all extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) you see on your supermarket shelves is made equal,” she captioned her video.

“Unfortunately, it’s a poorly regulated market, which is why low-quality (and even fraudster) “EVOOs” are constantly slipping through the net.”

How can I tell the difference?

The doctor shared five signs you should look out for on the label of your next bottle of olive oil.

These are:

1) Whether or not the oil is marked as “extra-virgin” olive oil

Heart-healthy polyphenols are far more abundant in extra-virgin olive oil than even that of virgin olive oil.

“It’s this component that has been linked with everything, from immune support to heart health, thanks to your gut’s connections,” Dr Rossi wrote.

2) The harvest date

Ever been given a fancy bottle of wine and thought you’d save it for a special occasion? Well, Dr Rossi says that’s a good way to waste a pricey present.

“EVOO isn’t like a fine wine; it doesn’t get better with age,” she explains.

“Look for a harvest date within the last year and a best-before date well into the future so you know you’re getting a fresher oil.”

3) Polyphenol content, if available

Some olive oil labels will include their content’s polyphenol content (which has many of the health benefits people associate with the product) on the label.

If that’s the case, “A phenol count above 220 is considered high but some EVOOs will contain 350+!”

4) A darker bottle

Olive oil oxidises faster in a clear glass than a darker one, leading the polyphenols in the bottle to degrade faster.

A dark bottle helps to prevent this, Dr Rossi explains.

5) Internationally-recognised certifications

Italy is pretty strict about its olive oil laws, so it’s a good sign if there’s an internationally recognised certification on your olive oil’s bottle, the doctor shared.

They’re “a great marker of quality and guarantee your pick isn’t an EVOO fraudster,” she says.