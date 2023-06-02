Kate Hudson’s cheeky attempt to celebrate the start of summer is getting some playful shade from her brother, Oliver Hudson.

On Tuesday, Kate shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her lounging by a pool in just a thong bikini bottom. Though she was topless, she used a strategically placed book to ensure that the photos were suitable for social media.

“Suns out, buns (and huns) out,” the Almost Famous actor wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #summerready.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the photos had received more than 415,000 likes. One person who was not amused, however, was Oliver.

“Jesus no Kate!” her brother wrote in the comments.

Kate’s reply made it clear that the famous siblings’ exchange was meant in jest.

“Summers just begun Oliver ... it’s gonna get wild,” she replied, along with a number of laughing emojis. “You should unfollow.”

It isn’t the first time that Goldie Hawn’s adult children have jokingly squabbled with one another regarding the amount of skin they’ve respectively displayed in online photos.

Oliver and Kate Hudson. NBC via Getty Images

Last year, Oliver responded to another topless photo that Kate had posted on Instagram with a resounding, “Nope.” And in July, he tagged his sister in a photo that showed him flashing his derrière while promoting “Unconsciously Coupled,” the podcast he co-hosts with his wife, Erinn.

From the sounds of it, both Kate and Oliver have learned to take their skin-baring antics in stride. Speaking to People in 2021, Oliver recalled having grown up in a “very open family” where nudity was never considered taboo.