'This Tops Her Oscar': Olivia Colman's Very British Reaction To Blue Peter Badge Baffles Antonio Banderas

Olivia Colman, the Oscar-winning actor, has just experienced an unexpected career high.

Appearing on the CBBC’s show Blue Peter to promote her new movie Paddington In Peru, the star dropped her tea to accept a very British award.

“Blue Peter’s the longest-running TV kid’s show in the world,” the famous show’s presenter, Shini Muthukrishnan, told a nodding Olivia.

“So, Olivia, you’ll know about these,” the interviewer continued: “A token of our community is the Blue Peter badge.”

“Oh my― it’s happening!” the Lost Daughter actor squealed, laying the tea she’d been sipping at the time on the floor.

“It’s happening! Oh my God!”

Olivia then clung to her Paddington co-star Antonio Banderas before gleefully clapping her hands.

“Listen, I can’t tell you, 50 years I’ve wanted one of these,” she said raising her hands to her temples in disbelief. “I’m so excited!”

“The amount of things I sent into Blue [Peter],” she added, gasping over the badge.

“She was just telling me she never got this,” Antonio commented.

“Every week I sent in to Blue Peter,” Olivia told Shini. “Never got a badge.”

Antonio, who was clearly a little mystified by the whole process, joked that he was also “very happy” to receive a “Blue Peter...thing.”

Olivia only laughed for a second before taking a photo to send “all her friends and family,” though.

“My brother will be so jealous,” she added.

Antonio wasn’t the only non-Brit to be a little baffled by the reaction.

In the Instagram comments of the CBBC clip, one commenter wrote: “Sorry, maybe coz I’m from the US... What’s happening?”

“From a US perspective imagine getting a reply letter from Mr Roger’s,” another Instagram user replied.

Still, most people were just happy to see her joy.